'Sad to support...': Chirag Paswan slams Nitish govt over crime

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over its failure to control rising crime. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said he is "sad" to support a government "where crime has become rampant." He said, "It is imperative to control it, or else the consequences will be very bad."

Crime surge Paswan accuses Bihar admin of bowing down to criminals Paswan accused the Bihar administration of bowing down to criminals, citing a series of crimes such as murder, rape, gang rape, dacoity, burglary, theft, and eve-teasing. He questioned why such incidents are happening despite arrests being made. The Union Minister also acknowledged that with assembly elections approaching, some crimes may be staged to defame the government, but stressed that maintaining law and order is still the government's responsibility.

Urgent action Urges govt to act before it's too late Paswan said either the administration is involved in these crimes, trying to cover them up, or has become ineffective. "I request the Bihar government to act before it's too late," he said. The Union Minister's remarks come amid a spate of heinous crimes in Bihar, including recent incidents of murder and gang rape.

Political aspirations Don't see myself in central politics for long: Paswan As the Bihar election nears, Paswan has also said he doesn't see himself in central politics for long. He said his entry into politics has always been for Bihar and its people. His vision is "Bihar first, Bihari first," and he wants to see the state on par with developed states. After serving as an MP for the third time, he realized staying in Delhi wouldn't help achieve that goal.