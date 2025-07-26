'Sad to support...': Chirag Paswan slams Nitish govt over crime
What's the story
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over its failure to control rising crime. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said he is "sad" to support a government "where crime has become rampant." He said, "It is imperative to control it, or else the consequences will be very bad."
Crime surge
Paswan accuses Bihar admin of bowing down to criminals
Paswan accused the Bihar administration of bowing down to criminals, citing a series of crimes such as murder, rape, gang rape, dacoity, burglary, theft, and eve-teasing. He questioned why such incidents are happening despite arrests being made. The Union Minister also acknowledged that with assembly elections approaching, some crimes may be staged to defame the government, but stressed that maintaining law and order is still the government's responsibility.
Urgent action
Urges govt to act before it's too late
Paswan said either the administration is involved in these crimes, trying to cover them up, or has become ineffective. "I request the Bihar government to act before it's too late," he said. The Union Minister's remarks come amid a spate of heinous crimes in Bihar, including recent incidents of murder and gang rape.
Political aspirations
Don't see myself in central politics for long: Paswan
As the Bihar election nears, Paswan has also said he doesn't see himself in central politics for long. He said his entry into politics has always been for Bihar and its people. His vision is "Bihar first, Bihari first," and he wants to see the state on par with developed states. After serving as an MP for the third time, he realized staying in Delhi wouldn't help achieve that goal.
Election strategy
Party had 100% strike rate in recent LS elections
Paswan has already informed his party about his wish to return to Bihar soon. He said the final decision will depend on whether his participation in state elections will strengthen the party or not. He also noted that his party had a 100% strike rate in the recent Lok Sabha elections and aims to replicate that in state assembly elections.