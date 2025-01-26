What's the story

In his Republic Day message, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling party of trying to impose a "one nation one party" system on India's diverse population.

He alleged that the Constitution is under constant attack by an authoritarian regime.

"There is an inherent tendency to impose 'One Nation, One Party' on 140 crore different people, who believe in 'Unity in Diversity,'" Kharge said.