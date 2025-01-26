'One Nation One Party' being imposed on 140cr Indians: Kharge
What's the story
In his Republic Day message, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling party of trying to impose a "one nation one party" system on India's diverse population.
He alleged that the Constitution is under constant attack by an authoritarian regime.
"There is an inherent tendency to impose 'One Nation, One Party' on 140 crore different people, who believe in 'Unity in Diversity,'" Kharge said.
Institutional integrity
Kharge criticizes government's handling of autonomous institutions
Kharge alleged that political interference in autonomous institutions has become the norm, compromising the institutes' independence.
He raised concerns over the undermining of federalism and the curtailing of the rights of opposition-governed states.
"Federalism is being trampled on a daily basis and the rights of Opposition-governed states are being curtailed," he said.
Economic concerns
Kharge accuses ruling party of promoting 'pseudo-nationalism'
The Congress chief also slammed the Parliament's functioning, which he believes has regressed under the current government.
He accused the ruling party of linking the Constitution with "urban Naxalism," and claimed universities and media have faced intrusion and propaganda.
Kharge charged the government with widening economic inequalities and favoring crony capitalists.
He called the ruling party's nationalism as "pseudo-nationalism," accusing it of promoting religious supremacy without addressing employment issues for youth.
Social unrest
Kharge alleges targeted attacks against minorities, secular individuals
He further alleged that minorities and secular people are targeted and attacked with propaganda.
"Minorities are being targeted, and those who are secular are being tarnished by the paint of Goebbelsian propaganda," he said.
"The weaker sections - SCs, STs, OBCs, poor, and minorities are being treated as second-class citizens. Atrocities and unheard-of violence against them have become a regular occurrence," he added.
Call to action
Kharge urges citizens to protect constitutional ideals
Kharge pointed to the Manipur issue as a testimony to the absence of accountability in leadership.
He called upon citizens to safeguard the ideals of the Constitution, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for shaping the republic.
He thanked soldiers, scientists, teachers, farmers, workers, artists, writers, and sportspeople for their contributions to nation-building and cultural diversity.