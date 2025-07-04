Lamborghini Revuelto: 5 things that make this hybrid hypercar special

Lamborghini 's Revuelto is a revolutionary addition to its iconic lineup. The two-seater supercar is more than just a replacement for the Aventador; it redefines performance, sportiness, and driving pleasure. The Revuelto comes with a hybrid powertrain that combines a naturally aspirated V12 engine with electric motors for enhanced power delivery and efficiency. Let's explore some interesting facts about this cutting-edge vehicle.

Power and speed Over 1,000hp on tap! The Revuelto packs a naturally aspirated V12 engine, two front axial flux motors, and a radial flux electric motor. The combination produces over 1,000hp and allows the car to go from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. It has a top speed of around 350km/h. The lithium-ion battery pack powering the electric motors also enables a fully-electric drive mode for short distances.

Design details Extensive customization options The Revuelto's exterior design takes cues from aerospace elements, with sculpted surfaces and aerodynamic features. The car offers a wide range of customization options, including 400 bodywork colors and numerous interior personalization choices. You can also choose visible carbon fiber on the dashboard with leather and recycled Corsa-Tex fabric for a bespoke look that reflects your individual style.

Aerodynamic features Active aerodynamics and lightweight monofuselage chassis The Revuelto boasts an active rear wing that adjusts according to driving mode and dynamics. It also has a carbon fiber splitter that generates vortices for increased frontal load. The car is built on a revolutionary 'monofuselage' chassis made entirely from multi-technology carbon fiber, making it lighter than its predecessor, the Aventador.

Tech specs Electric 4-wheel-drive system and new 8-speed gearbox The Revuelto features an advanced electric four-wheel-drive system with two axial flux motors (one for each front wheel) and one above the gearbox for rear wheels. The battery powering these motors has a capacity of 3.8kWh and can be charged in just 30 minutes using an ordinary domestic AC power supply. The car also comes with a new eight-speed gearbox positioned transversely behind the V12 engine, which improves weight distribution and allows for use of lighter materials.