By Chanshimla Varah 04:47 pm Jun 10, 202404:47 pm

What's the story The Congress has demanded the "immediate removal" of Amit Malviya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Information and Technology Department in-charge, over allegations that he sexually exploited women. Addressing a press conference, Congress Party leader Supriya Shrinate said that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS) member, Santanu Sinha, who is related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, claimed Malviya had indulged in nefarious activities. The alleged exploitation, Shrinate claimed, took place not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal.

"Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. There can be no independent inquiry...There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position," Shrinate said during the press conference. "The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell," she added.

Malviya has strongly refuted the allegations leveled against him by Sinha in a post on X and sued the latter for ₹10 crore over defamation. On June 8, Malviya, through his lawyer, sent Sinha a legal notice asking him to remove the "false and derogatory" article and offer an unconditional apology. Malviya also asked Sinha to remove his post within three days from the date of notice, which ends Tuesday, failing which, legal action will be initiated.

Sinha's response

Meanwhile, Sinha, speaking to India Today, claimed he was merely trying to raise the question of whether Bengal leaders will preserve their seats by providing women to leaders such as Malviya. "We did see such things happen in Bengal earlier. In 2021, we had cinema actors having no relation with politics and they were given tickets. But I will stick to my allegations that there are some men in Bengal BJP, who are enjoying posts by supplying women to leaders."