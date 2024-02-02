He is reportedly the sixth CM from Jharkhand's Kolhan region

What's the story Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) vice president Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday. He was chosen as the CM on Wednesday night after former CM Hemant Soren resigned moments before he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. Champai's appointment was finalized by Governor CP Radhakrishnan late Thursday.

Champai takes oath

Champai to prove his majority in a floor test

He will now be required to prove his majority in a floor test, which is scheduled within the next 10 days. The 67-year-old is backed by 43 MLAs from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance, many of whom took their oaths with him on Friday. He is reportedly the sixth CM from Jharkhand's Kolhan region.

No government in state for 18 hours: Champai to governor

Champai was appointed to the CM's post on Thursday night after he urged Radhakrishnan to accept his claim to form the government as soon as possible. "There has been no government in the state for 18 hours. There is a situation of confusion. Being the constitutional head, we expect you will soon take steps for the formation of a...government," he wrote to Radhakrishnan.