Madhav Seth-backed AI+ unveils its first smartphone duo in India
What's the story
AI+, a new smartphone brand, has made its debut in the Indian market with two new devices: the Pulse and Nova 5G. Interestingly, AI+ is a brand by Madhav Seth, formerly linked with well-known names like Realme and HONOR. The company has revealed key details about the cameras, design, and performance features of these smartphones ahead of their official sale. Both models will be available exclusively on Flipkart in five color options - Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple.
Specs overview
Both models get a dual rear camera setup
The AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G come with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor. The front camera is housed in a small notch at the top of the screen to avoid distractions while watching content or browsing. Both phones sport a minimal design approach with lightweight builds, curved edges, and a red power button that stands out against the rest of the frame.
Performance details
Nova 5G comes with better connectivity
The Nova 5G model supports 5G connectivity, making it ideal for users who want faster speeds and better multitasking. The Pulse model is more suited for everyday tasks like social media, calls, and video playback without pushing the limits of specs. This way, both devices cater to different user needs while maintaining a clean and simple design approach.
Safety focus
AI+ emphasizes digital safety and user privacy
AI+ has also emphasized its commitment to digital safety and user privacy, although specific details about the features are not yet clear. The company has talked about "responsible technology use," but hasn't provided any specific information on security tools or software policies at this stage. This move indicates a growing trend among smartphone brands to prioritize user privacy in their device offerings.