Madhav Seth-backed AI+ unveils its first smartphone duo in India

AI+, a new smartphone brand, has made its debut in the Indian market with two new devices: the Pulse and Nova 5G. Interestingly, AI+ is a brand by Madhav Seth, formerly linked with well-known names like Realme and HONOR . The company has revealed key details about the cameras, design, and performance features of these smartphones ahead of their official sale. Both models will be available exclusively on Flipkart in five color options - Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple.

Specs overview Both models get a dual rear camera setup The AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G come with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor. The front camera is housed in a small notch at the top of the screen to avoid distractions while watching content or browsing. Both phones sport a minimal design approach with lightweight builds, curved edges, and a red power button that stands out against the rest of the frame.

Performance details Nova 5G comes with better connectivity The Nova 5G model supports 5G connectivity, making it ideal for users who want faster speeds and better multitasking. The Pulse model is more suited for everyday tasks like social media, calls, and video playback without pushing the limits of specs. This way, both devices cater to different user needs while maintaining a clean and simple design approach.