What's the story

Former actor Jessica Mann took the stand in a New York courtroom on Monday, detailing the alleged 2013 rape by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Mann, 38, detailed the incident at Midtown DoubleTree Hotel on March 18, 2013, where Weinstein trapped her in a room and forced himself on her, after injecting himself with a substance she later learned was for erectile dysfunction.

She recalled giving up as Weinstein blocked the door and demanded she undress, reported The Hollywood Reporter.