Weinstein allegedly used erectile dysfunction injection before raping former actor
What's the story
Former actor Jessica Mann took the stand in a New York courtroom on Monday, detailing the alleged 2013 rape by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Mann, 38, detailed the incident at Midtown DoubleTree Hotel on March 18, 2013, where Weinstein trapped her in a room and forced himself on her, after injecting himself with a substance she later learned was for erectile dysfunction.
She recalled giving up as Weinstein blocked the door and demanded she undress, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Discovery
Mann discovered needle after assault, learned it was for ED
After the alleged assault, Mann found a needle in the trash, with a word similar to "necro-something" written on it.
"I found on Google that it basically meant 'dead penis,'" she told the jury. "I was freaked out. Did I get exposed to something? It was scary."
However, Mann testified about continuing a complicated relationship with Weinstein. "I just decided to have a relationship with him. I'm sorry if that's a bad decision. I just did."
Comparison
Mann likened Weinstein to 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde'
Mann described Weinstein as "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," referencing the 19th-century gothic horror novella about a seemingly respectable man who commits shocking crimes.
She further explained, "Sometimes he validated me so much... but the word 'No' was like a trigger to him. This other personality, I called it 'the monster side,' would come out."
She also testified about an earlier incident where Weinstein forced oral sex on her during their first private meeting in Los Angeles.
Fear
Mann feared speaking out due to Weinstein's influence
Mann expressed fear about speaking out due to Weinstein's influence and powerful connections, including with former US President Bill Clinton.
She recalled, "I remember imagining if I ever said anything, he would call his friend and the Secret Service would come get me."
Despite the traumatic experiences, Mann stated she never accepted money from Weinstein, feeling it would be like "being paid like a dirty prostitute. I never wanted his dirty money. I wasn't for sale."
Retrial
Weinstein's retrial follows overturned conviction
The retrial comes after Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of third-degree rape against Mann, which has now been overturned.
He now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the most serious rape charge concerning Mann's account.
Mann is the third and final accuser to testify in the retrial. Former teen model Kaja Sokola and former production assistant Miriam "Mimi" Haley also alleged similar assaults by Weinstein.
The 73-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.