How Denzel Washington is adapting to the streaming age

What's the story

Denzel Washington is a celebrated actor, well-known for his powerful performances, and he has made the successful transition into the streaming era.

With traditional cinema facing challenges, Washington adapted to the digital age without overcommitting to the streaming space.

Though he hasn't starred in any original series on major platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime, he did appear in Giving Voice, a Netflix documentary focused on the August Wilson Monologue Competition, where he shared insights about the legendary playwright's work.