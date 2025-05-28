30 people stuck midair for 3hrs after Chennai joyride malfunctions
What's the story
A roller coaster ride at a Chennai amusement park malfunctioned on Monday evening, stranding over 30 people mid-air.
The incident occurred around 6:00pm on the "Top Gun" ride at Injambakkam's theme park. The ride stalled at its peak, nearly 50 feet above ground, after a loud mechanical noise.
Passengers included eight children and 10 women who soon panicked and called for help.
Rescue delay
Initial rescue efforts fail, fire department steps in
Initially, park staff tried to manage the situation with a crane that was already on site. However, it failed to reach the required height, further escalating panic among those stranded.
A woman on board said, "Panic broke out on the ride, but help did not arrive for nearly two hours."
A man also sought police assistance through social media platforms like Instagram.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
A joy ride got stranded mid-air reportedly due to a technical glitch at an amusement park in Chennai.— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 28, 2025
36 people, including children, were on the joy ride when the incident happened, and were rescued safely after one and a half hours. pic.twitter.com/ingfjh42zW
Successful rescue
Sky-lift rescue operation successfully lowers passengers
The fire department was eventually called in, with 35 personnel and local police arriving from Guindy. They brought a sky-lift that could reach up to 150 feet.
The rescue operation started at 8:30pm nearly three hours after the ride malfunctioned.
It took about an hour to safely lower all passengers to the ground without serious injuries.
Safety investigation
Investigation launched into ride's mechanical failure
District fire officer Loganathan said he suspects that a mechanical fault caused the ride to get stuck midair.
Authorities have now launched an investigation into the park's safety protocols and maintenance practices.
Preliminary findings suggest preexisting mechanical issues were ignored by operators.
The Neelankarai police have registered a case following the incident.