What's the story

A roller coaster ride at a Chennai amusement park malfunctioned on Monday evening, stranding over 30 people mid-air.

The incident occurred around 6:00pm on the "Top Gun" ride at Injambakkam's theme park. The ride stalled at its peak, nearly 50 feet above ground, after a loud mechanical noise.

Passengers included eight children and 10 women who soon panicked and called for help.