How to use aromatherapy for stress relief 

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that employs natural plant extracts to improve health and well-being. For beginners, it serves as a gentle introduction to the world of wellness with the use of essential oils. These can be employed in a number of ways to uplift mood, relieve stress and enhance overall health. Here are five simple aromatherapy techniques beginners can easily add to their daily routines.

Diffusion Diffusing essential oils at home Diffusing essential oils is among the simplest ways to reap aromatherapy benefits. Using an essential oil diffuser, you can disperse tiny molecules into the air, enabling you to inhale them effortlessly. This method works great for creating a calming atmosphere or energizing your space, depending on the oil used. Popular choices include lavender for relaxation and peppermint for invigoration.

Bathing Aromatic bath soaks Adding a few drops of essential oil to your bathwater can turn your bathing experience into a therapeutic one. Eucalyptus or chamomile oils are perfect for calming tired muscles and relaxing your body. Just make sure you mix them with a carrier oil before adding them to your bathwater to avoid skin irritation.

Steam inhalation Inhalation using steam bowls Steam inhalation has been adding essential oils to hot water, and inhaling it. This trick works particularly well during colder months, as it clears nasal passages and eases respiratory discomforts in no time. Tea tree or rosemary are often recommended as essential oils for their strong decongestant properties, making them perfect for this trick.

Sprays Creating personal aromatherapy sprays Personal aromatherapy sprays give you flexibility in using essential oils throughout your day. Mixing distilled water with a few drops of your chosen oil in a spray bottle, you can create refreshing mists for personal use or room freshening purposes. Citrus oils like lemon or orange work well for uplifting moods.