5 deep breathing exercises for mental wellness
Deep breathing exercises can prove to be a potent weapon to boost mental wellness, particularly for beginners.
These help reduce stress, increase focus, and induce relaxation.
By including basic breathing techniques in daily life, one can witness a world of difference in their mental health.
Here are five easy-to-follow deep breathing exercises for the novices.
Belly breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing technique
Diaphragmatic breathing, also referred to as belly breathing, includes taking a deep breath through the nose such that the diaphragm expands and the belly rises.
This technique calms the nervous system and reduces stress levels.
Beginners can practice this exercise for five to ten minutes daily to notice improvements in their overall well-being.
Square pattern
Box breathing method
Box breathing is a structured method where you inhale, hold your breath, exhale, and pause again—all for equal counts of four seconds each.
The technique proves useful for increasing concentration as well as controlling anxiety.
Practicing box breathing regularly can make you mentally alert and emotionally stable.
Nadi Shodhana
Alternate nostril breathing exercise
Alternate nostril breathing, or Nadi Shodhana, is a simple but effective technique of gently closing one nostril and inhaling from the other.
After holding the breath for a moment, switch sides for the exhale.
The practice not only harmonizes the body's energy levels but also induces a feeling of deep relaxation.
It is particularly useful before meditation or sleep, as it calms the mind effectively.
Relaxation breath
4-7-8 breathing technique
The 4-7-8 technique involves inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling slowly through the mouth for eight seconds.
This technique helps reduce tension by triggering a relaxation response in the body.
Practicing it regularly can help improve the quality of your sleep and cut down on feelings of anxiety.
Balanced rhythm
Resonant or coherent breathing practice
Resonant or coherent breathing has you take five breaths a minute by gently inhaling through the nose over six seconds followed by an equally paced exhalation lasting six seconds, too—balancing the two.
It promotes tranquility across your being when done regularly over time.
It steers towards better emotional regulation skills for the practitioners, too!