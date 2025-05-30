What's the story

Celebrities sure know how to raise the bar high, especially when it comes to fashion. Their blazer tricks are no different.

A well-placed blazer can change the game for an outfit, giving it a sharp, yet timeless look for multiple occasions.

Be it the red carpet or a casual outing, stars have nailed the art of styling blazers in a way that makes them pop.

Here's how they do it, effortlessly chic style!