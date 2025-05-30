How to style blazers for a chic look
What's the story
Celebrities sure know how to raise the bar high, especially when it comes to fashion. Their blazer tricks are no different.
A well-placed blazer can change the game for an outfit, giving it a sharp, yet timeless look for multiple occasions.
Be it the red carpet or a casual outing, stars have nailed the art of styling blazers in a way that makes them pop.
Here's how they do it, effortlessly chic style!
Layering
Layering with turtlenecks
Pairing a blazer with a turtleneck is a classic move, which we have seen on many celebrities.
This combination not only adds warmth but also creates an elegant silhouette.
The turtleneck acts as a sleek base layer, letting the blazer shine as the focal point of the outfit.
Opt for neutral colors for the sake of versatility or bold shades for a statement look.
Belted blazers
Cinching with belts
Celebrities also love using belts to cinch their blazers at the waist, giving them an hourglass figure and adding definition to their ensemble.
The trick works best with oversized blazers, making them more structured.
A simple leather belt or one with embellishments can add just the right amount of flair.
Texture play
Mixing textures and patterns
Mixing different textures and patterns is yet another technique celebrities use to elevate their blazer game.
Pairing a velvet blazer with denim or mixing plaid patterns with solid colors can add visual interest without overpowering the whole look.
The trick is to balance out the bold with the subtle.
Sleeve style
Rolling up sleeves
Rolling up sleeves is a minor tweak that majorly transforms how relaxed yet polished an outfit looks.
Celebs frequently opt to roll up their blazer sleeves to flaunt contrasting linings or just add a touch of nonchalance to formal wear.
The trick is especially effective in summery weather or laidback settings.
Accessorizing
Choosing statement accessories
Accessories are an integral part of dressing up, and that includes blazers too.
Celebrities often opt for statement jewelry like chunky necklaces or oversized earrings with blazers to add drama without taking away the focus from other elements of their outfit like shoes or bags, which should play along with each other, visually speaking.