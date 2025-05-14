Fashion hacks: How to match a classic black cardigan
A classic black cardigan is a must-have piece that can take any wardrobe to the next level.
The simplicity of a black cardigan makes it easy to pair with any outfit, and it's a staple for many.
Be it dressing up for an occasion or dressing down, the black cardigan gives you infinite options.
Here are five stylish ways to wear this timeless piece daily and always look polished and put-together.
Casual chic
Pair with high-waisted jeans
Pairing high-waisted jeans with a black cardigan gives you a stylish yet relaxed look, perfect for a casual outing or running errands.
The high waist of the jeans elongates the legs, whereas the cardigan gives you the warmth and style you need.
Opt for light-wash jeans for contrast or dark denim for a more unified look. Complete this effortlessly chic outfit with sneakers or flats.
Feminine flair
Layer over a floral dress
Layering a black cardigan over a floral dress adds warmth without sacrificing style.
This pairing works especially well in transitional weather, when temperatures fluctuate throughout the day.
The solid color of the cardigan balances out the patterns of the dress, making for an eye-catching outfit suitable for brunches or casual gatherings.
Office ready
Combine with tailored trousers
For an office-appropriate look, team your black cardigan with tailored trousers and a crisp shirt underneath.
This combination looks professional while keeping you comfortable throughout long workdays.
Pick neutral-colored trousers like grey or navy to keep things sophisticated, and add loafers or low heels to complete this polished ensemble.
Statement style
Accent with bold accessories
Elevate your black cardigan by adding bold accessories. Think statement necklaces, colorful scarves, or oversized earrings.
These elements draw attention and add personality to your outfit without overwhelming it.
Experimenting with different textures and colors can transform even simple ensembles into fashion-forward looks suitable for office, a brunch, or an evening out.
Sleek simplicity
Wear over monochrome outfits
Wearing your black cardigan over monochrome outfits gives a sleek and gorgeous look.
It's understated, so it doesn't take away from the design elements of each piece.
This style is best in summer, when we all wear lighter fabrics. Be it an all-white ensemble or any other single color outfit, the cardigan adds a layer of sophistication without complicating the overall look.