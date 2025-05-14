Discover Rwanda on two wheels: 5 scenic cycling routes
What's the story
Known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills," Rwanda presents cyclists with an opportunity to discover its diverse, breathtaking landscapes.
Be it verdant hills or serene lakeshores, Rwanda's cycling routes give you a chance to immerse yourself into the country's natural beauty.
Here are five stunning places where cyclists can enjoy the lush scenery while embracing the unique culture and hospitality of Rwanda.
Volcanoes
Explore Volcanoes National Park
If you are a cycling enthusiast, Volcanoes National Park is a must-visit.
The park is dotted with some dormant volcanoes and lush forests, providing challenging yet rewarding trails.
Cyclists get to enjoy panoramic views of the Virunga Mountains while threading through dense vegetation and open grasslands.
You can also get to spot wildlife like golden monkeys, making it an adventurous experience for nature lovers.
Lake Kivu
Ride along Lake Kivu's shores
Lake Kivu has beautiful paths along its shores, which gives cyclists stunning views of crystal-clear waters and hills around.
The area is also dotted with small fishing villages where riders can take breaks and mingle with locals.
Cycling along Lake Kivu can also be done at a relaxed pace, ideal for those wanting to soak in the peaceful atmosphere while enjoying gentle breezes from the lake.
Nyungwe Forest
Discover Nyungwe Forest trails
Nyungwe Forest National Park is home to some of Rwanda's most diverse ecosystems, which makes it the perfect destination for cyclists looking for adventure in nature.
The forest has well-maintained trails that wind through the dense rainforests filled with birds and primates such as chimpanzees.
Cyclists can explore different terrains ranging from flat paths to steep inclines between towering trees.
Kigali City
Traverse Kigali's urban routes
Rwanda's capital city, Kigali, has urban cycling routes that blend modern infrastructure with stunning views of hillsides around them.
You can cycle through lively neighborhoods with markets and cafes or head to nearby green areas (like Mount Kigali) for tougher uphill rides through beautiful landscapes with the cityscape below.
Akagera Safari
Experience Akagera National Park safari rides
Akagera National Park has unique safari rides where you can cycle through savannah plains with zebras or giraffes grazing peacefully nearby under vast skies.
This protected area touches Tanzania on one side, too!
With diverse terrains like wetlands and woodlands within reach, something exciting awaits every rider eager to explore these wild lands firsthand today!