5 ways to rock an oversized blazer
What's the story
Oversized blazers have become a staple in the fashion world, offering both versatility and style.
The garments can be dressed up or down, making them perfect for a variety of occasions.
Be it a day at the office or meeting friends for coffee, an oversized blazer can elevate your look effortlessly.
Here are five timeless ways to wear oversized blazers to stay fashionable and chic.
Casual chic
Pair with skinny jeans
Pairing an oversized blazer with skinny jeans makes for a well-balanced silhouette.
The fitted silhouette of the jeans contrasts beautifully with the loose fit of the blazer, giving a polished yet relaxed look.
This combination is ideal for casual outings or informal get-togethers.
Stick to neutral colors such as black or navy for a classic look, or play with bold hues to make a statement.
Effortless elegance
Layer over dresses
Wearing an oversized blazer over a dress adds sophistication and warmth, without compromising on style, of course.
This pairing goes well with both short and long dresses, so you can transition seamlessly from day to night events.
Opt for blazers in complementary colors or patterns to amp up your outfit's overall appeal.
Defined silhouette
Belt it up
Adding a belt over an oversized blazer can work wonders in defining your waistline and adding structure to your look.
This trick works perfectly for anyone who wants to stay in shape while sporting a comfy oversized look.
Play around with different belt styles and materials, be it leather or fabric, to see what works best for you.
Visual interest
Mix textures
Incorporating various textures into your outfit can elevate its visual interest while wearing an oversized blazer.
Pairing it with materials like silk, denim, or wool adds depth and dimension while keeping things stylishly cohesive.
Mixing textures lets you play around with different looks without straying too far from classic fashion principles.
Sleek style
Go monochrome
Opting for a monochrome look by pairing your oversized blazer with similar shades brings in an unmatched sleekness in appearance that oozes confidence without much effort—perfect if you're going for minimalistic elegance.
Just stick to one color family, but play around with the tones slightly between the pieces. This way, you ensure that the whole look is cohesive, but doesn't get too monotonous altogether.