5 ways to upgrade your look with a belt
What's the story
Belts aren't just functional accessories, they can take your outfit from "meh" to "wow!"
Be it cinching the waist, adding a pop of color or introducing texture, belts provide versatile styling options.
Here are five timeless ways to bring belted style to your wardrobe, boost your fashion game and not burn a hole in your pocket.
Find out how these simple additions can do wonders for your look.
Waist definition
Cinching dresses for definition
Adding a belt to a dress is one of the simplest ways to create definition and shape.
By cinching at the waist, you can accentuate curves and provide structure to flowy or oversized dresses.
Opt for wide belts with bold buckles for maximum impact or choose thin belts for subtlety.
This technique works well with both casual day dresses and elegant evening gowns, offering versatility across different occasions.
Outerwear layering
Layering over outerwear
Belting outerwear (coats/jackets) adds an unexpected twist, while keeping it warm in colder months.
A belt over a trench coat or a blazer not just defines the waist, but also brings in an element of sophistication.
Go for contrasting colors or textures for additional interest.
This way, you get to refresh classic pieces of your wardrobe without spending money on new outerwear.
Textured addition
Adding texture with braided belts
Braided belts add texture and dimension to any outfit, making them perfect for adding visual interest without overpowering other elements of your ensemble.
Pair them with jeans or skirts for casual outings or use them as statement pieces over monochrome outfits.
The intricate design of braided belts adds depth that goes well with both solid colors and patterned fabrics alike.
Color contrast
Creating contrast with colorful belts
Introducing colorful belts into neutral outfits is an effective way to create a contrast and draw attention without overpowering the entire look.
Bright hues like red, blue, or yellow can make for perfect focal points against black, white, or beige clothing items.
Experimenting with different shades allows you to express your personal style while keeping the rest of your attire understated yet chic.
Casual elevation
Elevating casual looks with sash belts
Sash belts are ideal to take our casual looks a notch up by adding a touch of elegance with their soft draping around our waistline.
When tied loosely in knots/bows at one side, instead of regular leather ones' buckling methods, they give off more relaxed vibes.
This is perfect especially on summer days when you spend time outdoors, soaking in nature's beauty all around.