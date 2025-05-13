What's the story

Belts aren't just functional accessories, they can take your outfit from "meh" to "wow!"

Be it cinching the waist, adding a pop of color or introducing texture, belts provide versatile styling options.

Here are five timeless ways to bring belted style to your wardrobe, boost your fashion game and not burn a hole in your pocket.

Find out how these simple additions can do wonders for your look.