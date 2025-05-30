Simple deep breathing exercises to reduce stress
Deep breathing is one of the simplest yet most powerful tools to achieve mental clarity for beginners.
Focusing on the breath can help reduce stress, improve concentration, and enhance overall well-being.
Here are some easy deep breathing techniques that you can learn and practice.
These methods can be added to your daily routine to promote relaxation and mental focus.
#1
Diaphragmatic breathing basics
Diaphragmatic breathing means to engage the diaphragm and not shallow chest breathing.
To practice this technique, sit or lie down comfortably, put one hand on your chest and other on your abdomen.
Inhale deeply from your nose so that your abdomen rises keeping your chest still.
Exhale slowly through pursed lips.
This method helps increase oxygen intake and promotes relaxation.
#2
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a structured method where you inhale, hold the breath, exhale, and pause before inhaling again, all for equal intervals of time.
Start by inhaling for four counts, hold for four counts, exhale for four counts, and pause for another four counts before you repeat the cycle.
This technique helps calm your nervous system and improve focus.
#3
Alternate nostril breathing practice
Alternate nostril breathing is a balancing technique where you close one nostril as you inhale from the other, switching sides as you exhale.
Close your right nostril with your thumb; inhale deeply from your left nostril.
Close both nostrils for a second before releasing the right one to fully exhale through it, keeping the left one shut with your finger.
#4
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method is aimed at relaxing you by prolonging your exhalation longer than inhalation periods.
This triggers parasympathetic responses in our bodies. It takes us towards calmness naturally over time if practiced frequently enough.
Inhale quietly counting up till number "four," hold breath until reaching count "seven," finally let out air slowly counting all the way down till number "eight."