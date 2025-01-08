Morning coffee consumption could lower early death risk, study suggests
What's the story
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal suggests that coffee consumption timing may affect health outcomes.
The research, led by Dr. Lu Qi from Tulane University, examined dietary data from 40,725 adults over nearly two decades.
The findings suggest that drinking coffee in the morning could potentially lower the risk of early death.
Health impact
Morning coffee drinkers show lower mortality rates
The study categorized coffee consumption into three time periods: morning, afternoon, and evening.
Two primary patterns were observed: morning-only and all-day consumption.
The findings indicated that those who only consumed coffee in the morning had a 16% lower risk of dying prematurely from any cause.
Further, these morning coffee drinkers exhibited a 31% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than non-coffee drinkers.
Research details
Study factors and limitations highlighted
The study, which incorporated caffeinated and decaf coffee, also found that the quantity of coffee consumed didn't influence these results for morning drinkers.
The research adjusted for factors like age, race, and health conditions.
Dr. David Kao, who wasn't involved in the research, called the study "fascinating" and well-conducted but said dietary recollections could be inaccurate and unaccounted.
Notably, the study was observational, establishing association, not causation.
Circadian disruption
Potential health implications of afternoon and evening coffee
Dr. Qi suggested that consuming coffee in the afternoon or evening might disrupt circadian rhythms and melatonin levels.
Lower melatonin levels are associated with higher blood pressure and increased cardiovascular risks.
The antioxidants present in coffee may also contribute to reducing inflammation and disease risk.
However, until further evidence is available, individuals are advised to follow medical advice on caffeine intake.
Previous study
Benefits of moderate coffee consumption
A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism links moderate coffee intake to a lower risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity (CM), the coexistence of at least two cardiometabolic diseases.
This growing public health concern is rising with aging global populations.
Lead author Dr. Chaofu Ke of Soochow University, China, suggests that consuming three cups of coffee or 200-300 mg of caffeine per day may help reduce the risk of developing CM.