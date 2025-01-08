Check out this vegan Israeli sabich sandwich guide
What's the story
This vegan Israeli sabich sandwich might ditch the fried eggplant and boiled eggs, but it doesn't skimp on flavor.
Hailing from the kitchens of Iraqi Jewish immigrants in Israel, this cultural classic has a delicious history.
So, let's dive in and bring a taste of the Middle East to our kitchen.
Ingredients list
Gather the following ingredients
To make this delicious vegan Israeli sabich sandwich, arrange for one large eggplant sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds, two tablespoons olive oil, salt to taste, four pita breads, one cup hummus (store-bought or homemade), one tomato, one cucumber, 1/4 cup thinly sliced red cabbage, two tablespoons tahini sauce, parsley leaves, and pickled vegetables for garnish.
Step 1
Prepare the eggplant
Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius).
Arrange the eggplant rounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Brush each slice with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
Bake for approximately 25 minutes until they are golden and soft.
Roasting is a healthier option than frying, but it still gives you that perfect tenderness.
Step 2
Assemble the sandwiches
While the eggplant is roasting, you can get your other ingredients ready.
Lightly warm your pita breads in the oven or on a skillet just until they are pliable but not crispy.
Slather each pita with a generous layer of hummus—it serves as both a flavor base and moisture barrier for your sandwich fillings.
Step 3
Add veggies and sauce
Layer the roasted eggplant slices on top of the hummus in each pita bread, followed by the diced tomatoes and cucumbers.
Sprinkle some red cabbage on top for extra crunch.
Finish it off with a generous drizzle of tahini sauce for a creamy touch. Its nutty taste pairs well with the fresh veggies.
Step 4
Final touches
Optionally, you can add a handful of parsley leaves or some pickled vegetables (turnips or cucumbers) for additional flavor.
Make sure to fold or wrap your pitas well to prevent the fillings from falling out.
This vegan Israeli sabich sandwich transforms humble ingredients into a cultural journey, bringing a taste of Israel to your kitchen.