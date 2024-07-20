In short Simplifying... In short Google is reportedly in talks with eyewear company EssilorLuxottica, known for its collaboration with Meta on Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Google's proposed Gemini smart glasses may feature a microphone, speaker, and camera, but no display.

Additionally, rumors suggest a developer headset in partnership with Samsung, marking Google's continued expansion in the smart glasses and XR technology market.

While Ray-Ban will make the glasses, Google will integrate its AI into it

Google in talks with Ray-Ban for AI smart glasses

By Akash Pandey 05:47 pm Jul 20, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Google is reportedly in talks with EssilorLuxottica, the company behind Ray-Ban, to develop its Gemini smart glasses. The Verge reports that Google has recently approached the eyewear giant, about integrating its Gemini AI assistant into future smart glasses. Rather than making its own XR headsets or glasses, Google is adopting an Android OEM model, partnering with established brands to create new products.

Business moves

EssilorLuxottica's current collaborations and potential partnerships

EssilorLuxottica is currently working with Meta on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Amid this collaboration, news has emerged of Google's interest in a partnership with the eyewear company. Concurrently, Meta is reportedly considering acquiring a minority stake in EssilorLuxottica. However, it remains uncertain whether this potential investment by Meta could affect Google's proposed partnership plans. The specific brand under the EssilorLuxottica umbrella that Google intends to collaborate with has not been disclosed yet.

Tech specs

Gemini smart glasses: A technical overview

Google's proposed Gemini smart glasses are not expected to incorporate displays at this stage. Instead, the hypothetical device would likely include a microphone, speaker, and camera to support multimodal Gemini capabilities. This design approach aligns with what was demonstrated at I/O 2024 using internal prototypes for Project Astra. Further details about Google's partnership with Magic Leap reveal plans to develop a developer headset running Android XR, based on the Magic Leap 2.

Future launch

Google's upcoming developer headset with Samsung

Rumors are circulating that Google is planning to release a developer headset in partnership with Samsung. This anticipated launch is expected to take place in October, ahead of a full product launch slated for 2025. The details of the developer headset, including its technical specifications and features, have not been disclosed yet. This move signifies Google's continued efforts to expand its presence in the smart glasses and XR technology market.