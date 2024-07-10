The politician was accused of being an AI bot

'I'm real person': UK politician quashes AI-powered campaign rumors

What's the story Mark Matlock, a candidate from the right-wing Reform UK party, has dispelled rumors of being an artificial intelligence (AI) bot. In an interview with The Independent, Matlock addressed speculations about his existence triggered by his unusually smooth skin in a campaign image and absence from key events like the election count. "I got pneumonia three days before election night... On election night I couldn't even stand," he explained. Earlier this week, a thread on X also questioned Matlock's existence.

Photo controversy

Matlock addresses AI rumors sparked by edited campaign photo

Matlock also spoke about the controversy surrounding his campaign photo, which fueled the AI rumors. He revealed that the original image had been edited, with the background removed and his tie color altered, resulting in an uncanny look often associated with AI-generated images. He cautioned elected officials against editing their pictures in a way that could lead to such confusion.

Twitter Post

The post questioning Matlock's existence earlier

AI impact

AI's growing influence in politics raises concerns

The 2024 elections are already witnessing the effects of AI tools proliferation. While no AI bot has replaced a human politician yet, creating convincingly real deepfakes of politicians is becoming easier. A notable incident involved President Joe Biden's voice being cloned to discourage voting. In response these incidents, Google announced it will automatically create disclosures for political ads labeled as AI-generated by the advertiser.

Online transparency

Candidate's minimal online presence fueled speculation

The Guardian noted that some Reform UK candidates, including Matlock, provided minimal details about themselves online. This lack of information likely contributed to the speculation about Matlock's existence. The situation serves as a reminder for future political candidates to maintain a public profile, engage with constituents, attend events, and reduce the amount of photo editing to avoid such confusion.