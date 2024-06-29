In brief Simplifying... In brief Infinix has launched the ZeroBook Ultra, a laptop with a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS screen, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

It features AI capabilities, a 70Wh battery with fast charging, and a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The laptop, priced at ₹60,000, offers up to 13 hours of video playback and 10 hours of web browsing.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra, with AI capabilities, launched at ₹60,000

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Jun 29, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Infinix has introduced its latest laptop, the ZeroBook Ultra, to the Indian market. The new device is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features and comes in three variants, each with different Intel Core Ultra processors. The model with a Core Ultra 5 chip is priced at ₹59,990, while the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 variants are priced at ₹69,990 and ₹84,990, respectively. Starting July 10, these laptops will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Display, performance, and AI features

The ZeroBook Ultra boasts a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS screen, with 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage and 400-nits brightness. It flaunts a full metal body with a silver finish and measures 16.9mm in thickness. The laptop uses Intel Arc graphics and delivers up to 60fps for gaming. It gets up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop comprises Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Units (NPU) for performing AI-based tasks.

Power and connectivity options

The ZeroBook Ultra employs an ICE Storm 2.0 cooling system for thermal management. It operates on Windows 11 Home out of the box. The laptop houses a 70Wh battery that supports fast charging with a 100W adapter, offering up to 13 hours of 1080p video playback or up to 10 hours of web browsing. For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 3.0 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, two Type-C ports, an SD card slot, a HDMI port, and a 3.5mm jack.