Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra, an upgrade to the Watch7, is designed for athletes and adventurers, boasting a durable frame, water resistance, and features for optimized workouts.

It offers up to 100 hours of battery life, night mode for better visibility, and is available in three colors.

Both the Watch7 and Ultra are powered by Google's Wear OS 5 and are available for pre-order now, with general availability from July 24.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra looks more like an Apple Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's response to Apple Watch Ultra

By Akash Pandey 08:08 pm Jul 10, 202408:08 pm

What's the story Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024. The new devices aim to provide comprehensive wellness experiences with their new BioActive Sensor, which offers 30% improved accuracy. The watches are designed to help users understand their health better and provide features like workout tracking, building custom routines, and providing real-time heart rate readings. While the Galaxy Watch7 is priced starting at $299, the Galaxy Watch Ultra starts at $649.

Regular model

Galaxy Watch7: Advanced health tracking and efficient performance

The Galaxy Watch7 is equipped with a Race feature for real-time performance comparisons and a Body Composition tool that provides a complete fitness snapshot. It offers sleep analysis and an FDA-authorised Sleep Apnea feature for sleep health monitoring. The watch uses a 3nm processor for more efficient operation, and introduces an Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index to track metabolic health. It also features new watch bands, customizable watch faces, intelligent message replies, and Samsung Wallet integration.

Ultra variant

Galaxy Watch Ultra is aimed at adventure enthusiasts and athletes

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, building on the features of Watch7, is designed for adventure enthusiasts and athletes. It boasts a durable Titanium Grade 440 frame and 10ATM water resistance. The watch can operate at altitudes from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high. It includes a multi-sports tile for triathlons, AI-powered Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics for cycling, and Personalized HR Zone for optimized workouts. An Emergency Siren enhances safety while a Quick Button allows instant workout control.

What's more?

The high-end watch boast 100 hours of battery life

The Galaxy Watch Ultra offers up to 100 hours of battery life in power saving mode. Its watch faces automatically switch to night mode for better readability in the dark, and its peak brightness of 3,000-nits ensures visibility even in sunlight. The watch is available in a 47mm size, offered in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver color options.

Launch details

Galaxy Watch7 and Ultra: Availability

Both the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra are powered by Google's Wear OS 5, providing access to several Google and third-party apps. Similar to the Galaxy Ring, both smartwatches also get Galaxy AI-powered features such as Energy Score, Wellness Tips, and more. The watches are available for pre-order in select markets starting today, with general availability beginning July 24.