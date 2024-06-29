In brief Simplifying... In brief IBM is setting up an AI cluster in Gujarat's GIFT City, aiming to bring trusted AI to enterprises and encourage collaboration among BFSI participants.

The cluster will operate from IBM's software labs, leveraging their Watsonx platform.

The cluster will operate from IBM's software labs, leveraging their Watsonx platform.

Additionally, the Gujarat government, Microsoft, and Nasscom have signed an MoU for an AI Centre of Excellence, with plans to train 25,000 students in AI and IT skills and launch a STEM workshop for 10,000 high school students.

The AI cluster will primarily operate from IBM Software Labs in GIFT City

IBM to establish AI cluster for industrial sectors in Gujarat

By Akash Pandey 04:49 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story IBM has revealed plans to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) cluster in GIFT City, Gujarat. The cluster aims to provide a platform for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) units to experiment with AI technologies. Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India, stated that the initiative will enable these units to develop their own AI capabilities. He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government on behalf of IBM.

IBM's role and expectations in the initiative

Patel elaborated on IBM's role in the AI cluster initiative, stating that they aim to provide their technical platform, capabilities, and expertise to BFSI participants in GIFT City. He emphasized the need for collective participation for success, inviting all BFSI residents and government entities to collaborate. Patel also underscored IBM's responsibility toward bringing trusted and responsible AI to enterprises, which he referred to as the crux of the signed MoU.

AI cluster to operate from IBM Software Labs

The AI cluster will primarily operate from IBM software labs located in GIFT City, according to Patel. He highlighted the importance of their developed platform Watsonx in organizing data properly, and enabling the building of applications and use cases. The current model is to utilize both existing BFSI facilities and IBM's own facilities for this initiative.

Additional MoUs signed for AI development in Gujarat

The Gujarat government, Microsoft, and Nasscom have signed a second MoU for an AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City. This center will be aimed at developing sector-focused AI use cases, secure data exchange, AI model training, infrastructure setup, pilot projects, and adoption of AI models across sectors. Additionally, MoUs were signed for a capacity-building program aiming to train/certify 25,000 students in AI and IT/ITeS-related skills. STEM workshop for 10,000 high school students at Science City was also launched.