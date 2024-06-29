In brief Simplifying... In brief OnePlus has rolled out the Android 15 Beta 2 update, but warns it may have some glitches, especially for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users.

The company suggests this early-stage update is ideal for developers or advanced users, and recommends backing up data before installation due to the update's potential to wipe the phone.

Detailed instructions for joining the beta program are available on the OnePlus forum. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The second beta update improves performance and system stability

OnePlus releases Android 15 Beta 2 update: Key improvements, fixes

By Akash Pandey 04:36 pm Jun 29, 202404:36 pm

What's the story OnePlus has initiated the rollout of the second beta update for Android 15, specifically targeting OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open devices. The official OnePlus forum announcement reveals that the Android 15 Beta 2 update, primarily focuses on enhancing system stability and performance. It also rectifies an issue with the Auto Pixelate function not working during screenshot previews. Specifically for OnePlus Open, a solution has been provided for issues experienced in split-screen mode.

Update concerns

Potential issues with the update

Despite improvements, OnePlus has warned that the beta update may present some issues. For OnePlus 12 users, these could include problems when playing music, using Air Gestures, switching camera modes, and choosing icon styles in the Wallpapers & Style settings. Probabilistic stability issues have also been reported. OnePlus Open users may encounter similar difficulties, along with additional problems like recent task cards not disappearing after splitting the screen, and abnormal taskbar display when using floating windows.

Beta participation

Joining the beta program

OnePlus has positioned this update as "best suited for developers and other advanced users," advising against its use by individuals with "little to no experience in software development." This early-stage update is recommended for those who can handle potentially unstable software. Those interested in participating in the beta program can find instructions on the OnePlus forum. The company advises backing up data before updating as it wipes the phone clean during installation.