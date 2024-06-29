OnePlus releases Android 15 Beta 2 update: Key improvements, fixes
OnePlus has initiated the rollout of the second beta update for Android 15, specifically targeting OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open devices. The official OnePlus forum announcement reveals that the Android 15 Beta 2 update, primarily focuses on enhancing system stability and performance. It also rectifies an issue with the Auto Pixelate function not working during screenshot previews. Specifically for OnePlus Open, a solution has been provided for issues experienced in split-screen mode.
Potential issues with the update
Despite improvements, OnePlus has warned that the beta update may present some issues. For OnePlus 12 users, these could include problems when playing music, using Air Gestures, switching camera modes, and choosing icon styles in the Wallpapers & Style settings. Probabilistic stability issues have also been reported. OnePlus Open users may encounter similar difficulties, along with additional problems like recent task cards not disappearing after splitting the screen, and abnormal taskbar display when using floating windows.
Joining the beta program
OnePlus has positioned this update as "best suited for developers and other advanced users," advising against its use by individuals with "little to no experience in software development." This early-stage update is recommended for those who can handle potentially unstable software. Those interested in participating in the beta program can find instructions on the OnePlus forum. The company advises backing up data before updating as it wipes the phone clean during installation.