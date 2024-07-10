In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Buds3 series, starting at $180, featuring a design shift towards AirPods-like aesthetics and eco-friendly materials.

The earbuds, equipped with AI features like translation services, offer up to six hours of battery life and are designed to cater to different user preferences.

Available for pre-order now, they hit the market on July 24. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Galaxy Buds3 looks more like an AirPods 3rd-gen knock-off

Samsung Buds3 series, with AirPods-like design, launched starting at $180

By Akash Pandey 07:40 pm Jul 10, 202407:40 pm

What's the story Samsung has unveiled its latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3, at the Unpacked 2024 event. The new models, which bear a striking resemblance to Apple's AirPods, are now available for preorder with shipping starting on July 24. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro is priced at $250, while the Galaxy Buds3 is available for $180. Samsung stated that these earbuds offer "two purpose-built design options" catering to different user preferences.

Tech specs

Take a look at the design and features

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 showcase a design shift for Samsung, featuring oblong charging cases and stemmed designs. Both models are made from recycled plastic from discarded fishing nets and water barrels. A distinguishing feature is the LED color strip on their stems, known as the "Blade," which introduces swipe and click interactions. Both earbuds offer Active Noise Cancelation. However, the standard model does not include silicone ear tips, which usually act as a seal to block external noise.

Performance

Advanced AI features and battery life

Both the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 models are enhanced with AI features such as Interpreter mode for translation services. The Pro model boasts two-way speakers, dual amps, and an updated SSC codec for improved sound quality. Both variants have a battery capacity of 515mAh, with the Pro model lasting up to six hours with ANC enabled, while the standard model promises up to five hours of continuous listening. Both earbuds are rated IP57 for prevention against dust and water.

Design approach

Samsung's design philosophy for Galaxy Buds3 series

Samsung's design choices for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 are aimed at catering to different user preferences. The company stated, "Buds3 Pro is a Canal Type for those looking for immersive sound, while Buds3 is an Open Type for people who prefer to use the device in a variety of situations for a long time." The earbuds are available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale from July 24 onward.