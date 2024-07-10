Samsung Buds3 series, with AirPods-like design, launched starting at $180
Samsung has unveiled its latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3, at the Unpacked 2024 event. The new models, which bear a striking resemblance to Apple's AirPods, are now available for preorder with shipping starting on July 24. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro is priced at $250, while the Galaxy Buds3 is available for $180. Samsung stated that these earbuds offer "two purpose-built design options" catering to different user preferences.
Take a look at the design and features
The Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 showcase a design shift for Samsung, featuring oblong charging cases and stemmed designs. Both models are made from recycled plastic from discarded fishing nets and water barrels. A distinguishing feature is the LED color strip on their stems, known as the "Blade," which introduces swipe and click interactions. Both earbuds offer Active Noise Cancelation. However, the standard model does not include silicone ear tips, which usually act as a seal to block external noise.
Advanced AI features and battery life
Both the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 models are enhanced with AI features such as Interpreter mode for translation services. The Pro model boasts two-way speakers, dual amps, and an updated SSC codec for improved sound quality. Both variants have a battery capacity of 515mAh, with the Pro model lasting up to six hours with ANC enabled, while the standard model promises up to five hours of continuous listening. Both earbuds are rated IP57 for prevention against dust and water.
Samsung's design philosophy for Galaxy Buds3 series
Samsung's design choices for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 are aimed at catering to different user preferences. The company stated, "Buds3 Pro is a Canal Type for those looking for immersive sound, while Buds3 is an Open Type for people who prefer to use the device in a variety of situations for a long time." The earbuds are available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale from July 24 onward.