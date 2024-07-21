In short Simplifying... In short Google is testing a new AI-powered feature, 'Ask Photos', that can search through your images and answer questions about them.

Found in Pixel 8 Pro, it's currently being refined and enhanced with Gemini AI to better identify and organize photos.

This tool could be a game-changer for those with large, disorganized photo libraries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature was unveiled at Google I/O 2024

Google scrolling through your pictures to test new AI tool

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:07 pm Jul 21, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Google has started testing its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image search tool, 'Ask Photos.' The feature, first unveiled at Google I/O 2024, uses Gemini AI to sift through a user's photo library. Unlike conventional image search methods, 'Ask Photos' does not necessitate users to categorize or tag images, prior to searching. This new feature enhances Gemini's capacity to interpret visual data from a user's photos.

Advanced capabilities

Beyond simple keyword searches

The AI-powered 'Ask Photos' feature can access and search through images in an album or on a device, given it has the necessary permissions. It goes beyond simple keyword searches, capable of answering questions posed by the user. Google CEO Sundar Pichai showcased this ability at Google I/O by asking his phone for his license plate number, which the AI provided based on a photo in his album.

User discovery

'Ask Photos' feature discovered in Pixel 8 Pro

The version of 'Ask Photos' currently under testing was found by a Pixel 8 Pro user. Unlike the official demo where 'Ask Photos' had its own tab, the feature now appears on the Search tab, via an "Ask" button next to the search bar. Tapping this button reveals a new interface for 'Ask Photos,' complete with sample prompts and space for users to input their own queries.

Ongoing development

Testing and refinement continues

Certain aspects of the 'Ask Photos' facility are still undergoing refinement. For instance, one of the sample prompts "Photos of me over time" returned a technical error response, suggesting the use of classic search instead. Interestingly, the feature disappeared shortly after being discovered by the user, indicating ongoing adjustments.

AI integration

Gemini AI's role in enhancing 'Ask Photos'

The integration of Gemini AI into 'Ask Photos' could significantly benefit users with large or disorganized photo libraries. While Google Photos already has some ability to identify specific events and people in photos, the application of Gemini's AI models could considerably boost these capabilities. The AI can better recognize photos taken at the same location, identify people across different time periods, and organize images based on detailed criteria.