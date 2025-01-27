ITC Hotels has been functioning as a separate entity from ITC since January 6, and until now, has been a dummy entity in indices with a static price of around ₹260.

ITC on January 11 distributed 125.11 crore equity shares of ITC Hotels to its shareholders.

The distribution is part of a restructuring process under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, involving the demerger and reorganization of the two companies.