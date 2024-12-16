MobiKwik's IPO share allotment today: How to check status online
The IPO of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd has received a stellar response with the issue being subscribed 119.38 times overall. Retail investors subscribed 134.67 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 119.50 and 108.95 times, respectively. The shares for this ₹572 crore issue will be allotted today and can be checked online through the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, or the BSE and NSE websites.
Steps to check MobiKwik IPO allotment status
On the Link Intime website, select "Mobikwik Systems Limited" from the drop-down, enter PAN, application number, or DP client ID, and submit. On the BSE website, select Investors > Investor Services dropdown > Status of Issue Application > Application Status Check > Equity, and select "Mobikwik Systems Limited," and enter application number and PAN. On the NSE website, sign up using your details, select "One MobiKwik Systems Ltd," and fill in details like IPO Application number to see allotment status.
MobiKwik to list on BSE and NSE
MobiKwik will list on both BSE and NSE on December 18. Market analysts have observed a strong grey market premium (GMP) for MobiKwik's shares. The GMP has increased from ₹100 to ₹156 as of today, suggesting a potential listing day gain of over 50%. The IPO's price band was fixed at ₹265-279 per share, with an estimated listing price of ₹435 based on the current GMP.