In a first, India engages Taliban; here's what happened
What's the story
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai on Wednesday.
This marks the highest level of engagement between India and the Taliban since the latter took control of Kabul in 2021.
During the meeting, Misri reiterated India's willingness to address Afghanistan's urgent development needs, while the Taliban assured Afghan territory won't be used against India, addressing concerns over Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Humanitarian aid
India, Afghanistan discuss aid amid tensions with Pakistan
The meeting between Misri and Muttaqi comes amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over retaliatory air strikes on Afghan soil.
India has slammed Pakistan for blaming its neighbors for its internal issues and stood in solidarity with Afghanistan.
The two diplomats also discussed humanitarian aid, health sector support, and strengthening diplomatic and trade ties.
They agreed to promote Chabahar port in Iran for trade and humanitarian purposes.
Aid commitment
India pledges support for Afghan health sector, refugees
Further, India promised material support for Afghanistan's health sector and refugee rehabilitation, after Pakistan expelled over 500,000 Afghan refugees.
Misri and Muttaqi also discussed strengthening sports cooperation, especially cricket, which is a favorite among Afghan youth.
India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including wheat, medicines, earthquake relief aid, pesticides, polio doses, COVID vaccines, hygiene kits, winter clothing and stationery kits.
The 2 sides agreed to remain in regular touch
Foreign Secy @VikramMisri met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai today.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2025
Both sides discussed 🇮🇳's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, bilateral issues and security situation in the region. India reiterated its commitment to… pic.twitter.com/a3UyuIqkAG
Ongoing dialogue
UAE facilitates meeting, India continues engagement
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government facilitated the meeting between Misri and Muttaqi owing to its close relations with both India and the Taliban.
Although India has not officially recognized the Taliban regime, it continues to engage with it through humanitarian aid and possible development projects.
On Monday, India sharply criticized Pakistan's air strikes, saying it is Islamabad's "old practice" to blame its neighbors for its own problems.
The two sides agreed to remain in regular touch at different levels.