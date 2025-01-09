What's the story

Fire hydrants in Pacific Palisades, California, were emptied overnight on Tuesday as the demand for water to fight a major wildfire soared.

The blaze is one of the six in Southern California— Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, Sunset, and Woodley fires—that have burned thousands of acres.

The fires have also claimed five lives in Eaton.

The Palisades Fire grew in size as fierce winds swept through northwest Los Angeles, forcing at least 30,000 residents of the upscale Pacific Palisades suburb to flee.