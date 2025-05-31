What's the story

The 72nd edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant concluded at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

Miss Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, was crowned as the new titleholder.

The 22-year-old from Phuket beat over 100 contestants from across the world with her confidence and commitment to women's health awareness.

Congratulations to her!