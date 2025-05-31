Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025
What's the story
The 72nd edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant concluded at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday night.
Miss Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, was crowned as the new titleholder.
The 22-year-old from Phuket beat over 100 contestants from across the world with her confidence and commitment to women's health awareness.
Congratulations to her!
Twitter Post
Take a look at the crowning moment here
CONGRATULATION/— ✨𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐭 (@inspoPageant) May 31, 2025
72 ปีที่รอคอย....
THE NEW MISS WORLD 2025 IS
"THAILAND 🇹🇭"
SUCHATA CHUANGSIRI
ร้องไห้.....ภูมิใจในตัวโอปอลมาก ๆ
👑1st RUNNER UP: ETHIOPIA
👑2nd RUNNER UP: POLAND
👑3rd RUNNER UP: MARTINIQUE
... #MissWorldThailand2025 #MissWorld2025… pic.twitter.com/OyJERZzEv7
Runners-up
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu and Poland's Maja Klajda shine, too
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was the top contestant from Africa and finished as the first runner-up.
From Europe, Poland's Maja Klajda secured the second runner-up position.
The third runner-up was Aurelie Joachim from Martinique, who was also the highest-placed contestant from her continent.
Profile
Chuangsri's background and public service campaign
Chuangsri is reportedly a political science student at Thammasat University and is fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese.
She has been actively involved in public service through her campaign "Opal For Her," which raises awareness about breast health and encourages regular check-ups among women.
She has 680K followers on Instagram.
Event highlights
The grand finale was a star-studded affair
The grand finale of Miss World 2025 was co-hosted by former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle and Indian anchor Sachiin Kumbhar.
The event was also graced by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, who gave high-energy performances.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also attended the event.
India's representative, Nandini Gupta, an earlier continental winner, made it to the Top 20 but did not reach the final four.