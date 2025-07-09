Leaked audio reveals Sheikh Hasina ordered deadly crackdown on protesters 

A leaked audio recording has reportedly revealed that former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina authorized the violent crackdown on student-led protests last year. In the recording verified by BBC Eye, Hasina can be heard instructing her security forces to use "lethal weapons" against protesters and to "shoot wherever they find [them]." United Nations investigators estimate that up to 1,400 people died in last summer's unrest.

Legal proceedings Hasina being tried for crimes against humanity Bangladesh prosecutors intend to present the recording as key evidence against Hasina, who is currently being tried in absentia at a special tribunal for crimes against humanity. Hasina, who escaped to India, and her party have denied all charges leveled against her. The leaked audio of Hasina's conversation with an unnamed senior government official is the most significant evidence yet of her direct involvement against the anti-government protesters.

Protest details Protests ousted Hasina from power The protests, which started over civil service job quotas for relatives of 1971 War of Independence fighters, soon turned into a mass movement. The unrest led to Hasina's ouster after 15 years in power and was the worst violence Bangladesh had witnessed since the 1971 war. Some of the bloodiest clashes occurred on August 5, when Hasina fled by helicopter as crowds stormed her Dhaka residence.

Verification process Audio verified by BBC The BBC's verification of the audio involved matching Hasina's voice with known samples and analyzing background sounds. Audio forensics experts Earshot confirmed its authenticity, ruling out any possibility of manipulation or synthetic generation. British international human rights barrister Toby Cadman called the recordings "critical for establishing her role," adding they are "clear and have been properly authenticated."

Party response Party denies 'unlawful intention' The Awami League party, to which Hasina belongs, has denied any "unlawful intention" or "disproportionate response" in the leaked audio. The call's recording was leaked in early March of this year, but it is unclear who did it. Since the protests, multiple clips of Hasina's calls have surfaced online, many of which are unsubstantiated. Commenting on the audio, a spokesperson of her Awami League party said, "We cannot confirm whether the tape recording referenced by the BBC is authentic."