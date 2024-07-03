In brief Simplifying... In brief Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been quietly dating for six months, keeping their relationship low-key.

They were first spotted together in September 2023 and have managed to balance their busy lives and long-distance relationship.

Chalamet is supportive of Jenner's children from her previous relationship with Travis Scott, and the couple recently squashed pregnancy rumors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's long-distance love

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship thrives despite distance

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:49 pm Jul 03, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Despite their busy schedules and living on different coasts, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly maintaining a strong relationship. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that they make an effort to see each other, particularly on weekends. "Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy," the source said, adding that they're "making it work" despite their demanding careers.

Privacy matters

Jenner's protective stance on relationship with Chalamet

Jenner, the 26-year-old star of The Kardashians, is reportedly protective of her relationship with the 28-year-old Dune actor. She prefers to keep their relationship out of the public eye, but it's clear to those close to her that she has strong feelings for Chalamet. "Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile," shared a source close to Jenner.

Love journey

Jenner and Chalamet's relationship timeline

The couple was first seen together in September 2023 at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, sparking rumors of a romantic connection. They were later spotted at New York Fashion Week and the US Open, where their relationship was described as "fun and uncomplicated" by a source. According to insiders, Jenner and Chalamet have been dating for six months now, successfully navigating their busy schedules and distance.

Supportive partner

Chalamet supports Jenner's priorities and past relationships

Insiders reveal that Chalamet understands Jenner's need to prioritize her children from her previous relationship with Travis Scott. The couple was last seen together entering the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, after a five-month public absence. Jenner shares two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex-boyfriend Scott. They were together for six years before parting ways in January 2023. She also tackled pregnancy rumors with Chalamet in April.