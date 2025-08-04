Sensex gains over 170 points, Nifty50 crosses 24,600 mark

Indian stock indices opened on a positive note today, with the BSE Sensex surging over 170 points and the Nifty50 crossing the 24,600 mark. At around 9:18am Sensex was trading at 80,771.61, up by some 172 points or nearly 0.21%. Meanwhile, Nifty50 was at a value of around 24,627.85, up by some 63 points or nearly 0.25%.

Expert advice Market experts advise defensive stance amid mixed global cues Despite the positive opening, market experts are still cautious. They advise investors to stay defensive with a bearish outlook until clear signs of reversal emerge. This comes as individual stock movements are likely to continue, with more companies announcing their quarterly results. The global market sentiment is also mixed due to weak US jobs data and new tariffs affecting Wall Street last week.

Market reaction Asian stocks react to US jobs data and tariff impacts Asian stocks were volatile today as they reacted to weak US jobs data and new tariffs imposed last week. This has led experts to recommend a cautious approach, as changes in US policy and corporate earnings could further impact the market. Gold prices fell after recent gains, while oil prices also slipped following OPEC+'s decision for more supply.