Despite a shaky start, Louis held his ground, hitting a six off Shoiab Bashir to reach his half-century.

His debut series saw him score 27, 14, 21, 17, and 26 before his standout 57-run knock, which included four fours and two sixes.

West Indies batter Mikyle Louis slams his maiden Test fifty

What's the story West Indies batter Mikyle Louis slammed his maiden Test fifty. Louis was unbeaten (18) on Day 2 in West Indies' score of 33/2 at stumps against England in the 3rd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He showed a lot of character and added 72 runs alongside Kavem Hodge for the 4th wicket. WI lost Alick Athanaze in the morning (53/3). Here are further details

Louis shows a lot of composure

Ben Stokes, who dismissed Louis for 57, had earlied failed to hold on to a chance offered by Louis who was batting on 9 on Day 2. Louis held his fort on Day 3 and moved along nicely. Hodge was there alongside him in a crucial stand. Louis got to his fifty with a six off Shoiab Bashir before slamming another maximum.

Stokes gets the assured Louis

Stokes dismissed Louis in the 34th over of WI's innings. Stokes offered reverse swing in the channel outside off as Louis looks to defend with hard hands and sent a healthy edge low to the left of Zak Crawley at second slip.

Louis finishes the series with 162 runs

Louis has got starts but failed to get going. He made his debut in this series, scoring 27, 14, 21, 17, and 26 before the knock of 57. In three matches, he owns 162 runs at 27. In addition to 18 fours, he owns three sixes. His 57-run knock consisted of four fours and two sixes. He faced 95 deliveries.