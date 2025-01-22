What's the story

Prince Harry has reached a settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over accusations of unlawful snooping and information gathering.

The shocking announcement came as Harry was about to begin his trial against the publishers of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World for illegally spying on him for decades.

NGN also issued a "full and unequivocal" apology to Harry and admitted to "unlawful" behavior by private investigators employed by one of the tabloids, The Sun.