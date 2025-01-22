Prince Harry settles snooping case against Murdoch's UK tabloids
What's the story
Prince Harry has reached a settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over accusations of unlawful snooping and information gathering.
The shocking announcement came as Harry was about to begin his trial against the publishers of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World for illegally spying on him for decades.
NGN also issued a "full and unequivocal" apology to Harry and admitted to "unlawful" behavior by private investigators employed by one of the tabloids, The Sun.
Landmark trial
Harry's case against News Group: A landmark trial
"We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," the apology read.
The lawsuit was set to be the first trial against NGN since the 2011 phone hacking scandal that resulted in the closure of News of the World.
The tabloid was involved in hacking the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler.
Legal battles
Prince Harry's ongoing battle with British tabloids
Of more than 1,300 claimants who had settled similar lawsuits, Prince Harry and Tom Watson were the last two going to trial.
This isn't the first time Prince Harry has sued British tabloids for privacy violations. In 2023, he won a case against Daily Mirror's publisher.
In his documentary Tabloids On Trial, he said that legal battles have strained his family, with his father King Charles III opposing his litigation efforts.
Denial and apology
News group's denial and apology
The Duke blames media for Princess Diana's death in 1997 and attacks on his wife Meghan Markle, which forced them to leave royal life.
Harry and dozens of claimants, including Hugh Grant, claimed that between 1994 and 2016, News Group journalists and investigators violated their privacy by bugging cars, tapping phones, intercepting voicemails, and using deceit to obtain private information.
Harry and former Labour Party MP Watson, were the only members of the original group who were headed to trial.
NGN
NGN settles more than 1,300 claims
News Group had denied the allegations but issued an unreserved apology to victims of voicemail interception in 2011.
It also said it had settled more than 1,300 claims.
It argued that Harry failed to bring his lawsuit within the required six-year limit but still went ahead with their apology.
Harry still has a pending case against the Daily Mail's publisher.