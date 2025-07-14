Etihad orders inspection of fuel switches on Boeing 787s

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has issued a safety directive to its pilots, asking them to be extra careful while operating the fuel control switches on their Boeing 787 aircraft. The airline's bulletin dated July 12 asked pilots to avoid any objects on the pedestal that could cause inadvertent movement of these switches. The directive also requires flight crews to report any anomalies immediately and orders a quick inspection of all the Boeing 787s in its inventory.

Air India AAIB report on Air India crash The directive came after findings from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Air India Flight 171 crash revealed that both engine fuel control switches on the aircraft were switched from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' seconds after takeoff. Audio from inside the Air India cockpit voice recorder captures one pilot asking, "Why did you cut off fuel?" to which the other replies, "I didn't."

Safety investigation Directive issued 'out of an abundance of caution' Etihad said the issue was "out of an abundance of caution" as "the official safety investigation affecting another Boeing 787 operator continues its course without positive conclusions at this stage." A separate bulletin from Etihad ordered inspections of the fuel control locking mechanism on its Boeing 787 fleet. This comes after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reminded global counterparts about its 2018 advisory on disengaging locks on fuel control switches.

Crash details FAA's advisory on fuel control switches The FAA had issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin in December 2018 about the potential disengagement of fuel control switch locking features. "This SAIB was issued based on reports from operators of Model 737 airplanes that the fuel control switches were installed with the locking feature disengaged. The airworthiness concern was not considered an unsafe condition that would warrant airworthiness directive by the FAA," it said.

Air India Air India replaced TCM twice in last six years Sources told PTI that Air India updated the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of the wrecked Boeing 787-8 airliner twice in the last six years in response to a directive from Boeing in 2019. "The suggested inspections were not carried out, as the SAIB was advisory and not mandatory." "However, the reason for the replacement was not linked to the fuel control switch....There has been no defect reported pertaining to the fuel control switch since 2023 on VT-ANB," the report said.