No, Meghan-Harry aren't separating; insiders deny post-divorce book rumors
What's the story
It's another day and another divorce speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Recently, a Vanity Fair cover story claimed Markle's team had conversations with a publishing house about a potential post-divorce book, thereby sparking buzz around the celebrity couple's separation.
However, insiders have refuted the claims now.
Speaking to Page Six, a source close to the couple dismissed the rumors and said: "Their value is in being a couple."
Couple's dynamics
'They are just 2 narcissists'
The insiders stressed that even if Harry-Meghan wanted to separate, they couldn't, given their intertwined professional and personal lives.
The same source added, "And honestly, they are obsessed with each other. They are just two narcissists."
Another insider familiar with the couple's $20 million Penguin Random House deal from 2021 said they had no knowledge of a divorce book.
Publishing insider's view
'It doesn't benefit them to be apart'
A publishing insider told Page Six, "They are worth more together. It doesn't benefit them to be apart—they have all their deals together."
The source likened the Random House deal to their Netflix agreement, implying both were structured to leverage the couple's joint appeal.
This comes after Prince Harry's earlier remarks at the New York Times's 2024 DealBook Summit where he criticized recurring divorce rumors.
"We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well!" the Duke of Sussex had exclaimed.
Couple's bond
Rumors spread due to this reason
Many of the divorce rumors spread from the couple's individual public appearances in recent months, although sources close to the couple have reiterated that their bond remains strong.
One insider told The Mirror, "Their love is real, and they're still hot for each other."
Another source clarified that these separate appearances are often due to parenting responsibilities as one parent stays home with their children, Archie and Lilibet.
So, it looks like all is fine between the Sussexes.