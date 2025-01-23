What's the story

It's another day and another divorce speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Recently, a Vanity Fair cover story claimed Markle's team had conversations with a publishing house about a potential post-divorce book, thereby sparking buzz around the celebrity couple's separation.

However, insiders have refuted the claims now.

Speaking to Page Six, a source close to the couple dismissed the rumors and said: "Their value is in being a couple."