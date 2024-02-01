40,000 bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard, the finance minister said

Railway Budget 2024: Rs. 2.55 lakh crore earmarked as capex

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:05 pm Feb 01, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a capex of Rs. 2.55 lakh crore for Indian Railways in the new financial year — a slight increase from the Rs. 2.4 lakh crore allocated in the financial year 2023-24. In her speech, the finance minister also said that 40,000 railway bogies will be upgraded to Vande Bharat standard for improved safety and passenger comfort. The plans for three new railway corridors were also unveiled during the interim budget.

Infra push

New corridors to enhance multi-modal connectivity

The finance minister said that the new railway corridors will enhance multi-modal connectivity, reduce costs, and boost efficiency. These corridors, part of the PM Gati Shakti scheme, include the Energy, Mineral and Cement corridor, Port Connectivity Corridor, and a High Traffic Density Corridor. The full budget is scheduled to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the newly elected government.

Budget 2024

Where to watch Sitharaman's speech?

Sitharaman's Budget Speech is being telecast live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The Interim Budget 2024 can be accessed in a "paperless form" through the Union Budget Mobile App. The bilingual app, available in English and Hindi, can be downloaded on Android, iOS, or from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The budget documents will be available on the Mobile App following the conclusion of the Budget Speech.