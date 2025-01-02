Jio's IPO will break all records. Here's when it'll launch
Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is said to be finalizing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Jio. The IPO, which is likely to raise between ₹35,000-40,000 crore, could be one of the largest in India's history. According to The Hindu Business Line, the major financial move is set for the latter half of 2025 and will include both existing and new shares.
Pre-IPO placement and valuation details
The IPO, which will value Reliance Jio at $120 billion (around ₹10 lakh crore), will also feature a pre-IPO placement for select investors. Talks for this pre-IPO placement have already begun, but the final ratio of existing vs new shares to be offered is still to be determined. If successful, this IPO could top Hyundai India's ₹27,870 crore ($3.7 billion) offering on Dalal Street in October 2024.
Reliance Jio's market performance and future prospects
Despite a July 2024 tariff hike, which resulted in a loss of around 16.5 million subscribers between July and October, Reliance Jio still leads the market with a 40% share. Analysts expect the full impact of this tariff hike on revenue to be seen in the next two-three quarters, considering a large number of Jio's subscribers are on long-duration plans.