'Kantara: Chapter 1'—Rishab Shetty gets 25% hike; to earn ₹100cr
What's the story
Rishab Shetty, the lead actor and director of Kantara, is reportedly set to earn a whopping ₹100cr for his upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1. This includes an upfront payment of ₹50cr and a share of the profits from the film's post-release earnings, as per Koimoi. The reported salary is nearly 25 times what he earned for the original film, which was around ₹4cr.
Industry trend
Shetty joins list of actors with profit-sharing deals
Following in the footsteps of other major stars like Yash, Shetty has reportedly secured a percentage of the film's post-release profits. This could significantly boost his earnings based on the film's box office performance. The move is part of an industry trend where leading actors negotiate profit-sharing deals to maximize their earnings from successful films. Interestingly, earlier this year, Bollywood's leading star Deepika Padukone received backlash for reportedly including a profit-sharing clause in her Spirit contract, among other demands.
Film details
'Kantara: Chapter 1' set for October release
Kantara: Chapter 1 will further explore the folklore and mysticism that made the original film a phenomenon. The film is set for release on October 2, 2025, and has already generated considerable buzz among fans. Despite some controversies and mishaps on set, including a recent incident where a boat capsized, the producer has dismissed these as baseless rumors. On Monday, Shetty's look from the film was released.