'Kantara: Chapter 1'—Rishab Shetty gets 25% hike; to earn ₹100cr 

Industry trend

Shetty joins list of actors with profit-sharing deals

Following in the footsteps of other major stars like Yash, Shetty has reportedly secured a percentage of the film's post-release profits. This could significantly boost his earnings based on the film's box office performance. The move is part of an industry trend where leading actors negotiate profit-sharing deals to maximize their earnings from successful films. Interestingly, earlier this year, Bollywood's leading star Deepika Padukone received backlash for reportedly including a profit-sharing clause in her Spirit contract, among other demands.