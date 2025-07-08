Why did Aamir Khan say yes to Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan , whose Sitaare Zameen Par has been getting rave reviews, is now gearing up for his next project. He will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming anticipated Tamil action film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj . The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. In an interview with Subhash K. Jha, Khan opened up about his decision to join the project and his admiration for the Tamil cinema icon.

Role details 'I'm a huge fan of Rajni sir...': Khan Khan revealed that his role in the film is significant to the storyline, even though it is just a cameo. He said, "It's an important cameo, but it is still a cameo. When Lokesh approached me and I found out it was for Rajni Sir's film, I jumped at it." "I'm a huge fan of Rajni Sir. I really love him. The moment I heard it's his film, I said yes, I'm in."

Past collaboration Reminiscing about his 1st collab with Rajinikanth Khan also reminisced about his first and only collaboration with Rajinikanth in the '90s. He said, "I worked with Rajni Sir long back in a film called Aatank Hi Aatank. That was an attempt at remaking The Godfather...an attempt that didn't quite succeed." "That was around 30-32 years ago, right at the beginning of my career."