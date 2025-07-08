'Superman is from non-dysfunctional...family': James Gunn on movie's 'lighter' tone

Character analysis

Gunn calls Superman a 'rarity of rarities'

Gunn described Superman, played by David Corenswet, as "that rarity of rarities," saying, "he's from a non-dysfunctional family, he has parents who love him." "He's growing up in a loving household with support and emotional presence from his parents. And I think that he's a pretty well-adjusted guy because of that. However, he has his flaws as well." The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.