'Superman is from non-dysfunctional...family': James Gunn on movie's 'lighter' tone
What's the story
James Gunn, the writer-director of the upcoming Superman film, has revealed that his take will have a "lighter" tone than Zack Snyder's darker interpretations in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017). Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet, he said he wanted to bring back "the color and the joy" from Superman's comic book origins.
Character analysis
Gunn calls Superman a 'rarity of rarities'
Gunn described Superman, played by David Corenswet, as "that rarity of rarities," saying, "he's from a non-dysfunctional family, he has parents who love him." "He's growing up in a loving household with support and emotional presence from his parents. And I think that he's a pretty well-adjusted guy because of that. However, he has his flaws as well." The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.
New beginnings
When is 'Superman' releasing?
The upcoming Superman film marks the beginning of Gunn's new DC Universe (DCU) franchise, which he has been developing since he took over DC Studios with Peter Safran in 2022. The film is part of the "Gods and Monsters" phase and will hit theaters on Friday. Other cast members include Maria Gabriela de Faria, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Sean Gunn, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion.