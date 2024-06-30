In brief Simplifying... In brief Marvel's Chris Pratt, known for his role as Star-Lord, has expressed interest in joining James Gunn's DC Universe, if it fits his schedule and fans approve.

Gunn, currently directing a new Superman film, has shown interest in casting Marvel actors in DC projects and even hinted at a potential crossover.

Meanwhile, Pratt continues his Marvel journey and is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film, The Electric State. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chris Pratt interested in joining DCU

Marvel's Chris Pratt is keen on joining James Gunn's DCU

By Tanvi Gupta 11:24 am Jun 30, 202411:24 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, renowned for his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series, has shown interest in crossing over to the DC Universe (DCU) someday. This revelation came after a recent visit to the set of Superman. When asked about which character he would like to play in the DCU, Pratt left it up to fans and professionals like director James Gunn.

Affirmation

Pratt's affirmative response to joining DCU

Pratt confirmed his willingness to join the competing franchise when asked directly by TMZ. He stated, "Yes, of course," adding, "If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it." "Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there's a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it." "If it's right and the fans would love it, I'd be more than happy to do it."

Collaboration

Gunn's openness to MCU actors in DCU

Gunn, who is currently directing Superman, has previously expressed his openness to casting Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) actors in his upcoming DCU projects. He even hinted at a potential crossover between the two comic book worlds, stating it's "more likely now that I'm in charge," but clarified that such a development is "many years away." Gunn also revealed ongoing talks with Pratt's Guardians co-star Pom Klementieff (who played Mantis) for a specific character role in the DCU.

Launch

'Superman' to kickstart new DC Multiverse

Since assuming leadership of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran in 2022, Gunn has been immersed in directing Superman, slated to inaugurate a new DC multiverse. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Set to release on July 11, 2025, the forthcoming film will explore the iconic superhero's journey, navigating the complexities of his Kryptonian heritage and his upbringing on Earth.

Upcoming ventures

Pratt's MCU journey and upcoming projects

Pratt first entered the MCU as Peter Quill in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by Gunn. Their collaboration extended through sequels in 2017 and 2023, as well as appearances in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Recently, Pratt voiced the titular feline in The Garfield Movie and will soon appear in the upcoming Netflix film The Electric State. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is set for release later in 2024.