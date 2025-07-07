Rishab Shetty's aura is unmatched in 'Kantara Chapter 1' first-look

The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have unveiled new posters featuring lead actor Rishab Shetty on his birthday. The film is a prequel to the critically acclaimed movie Kantara, which was released in 2022. The posters, dropped on Monday, give us a closer look at Shetty's character and confirm that the film will release worldwide on October 2, 2025.

Poster details 'Where legends are born...': Shetty's fierce avatar in posters The posters feature Shetty in a fierce and powerful avatar, holding an ax and a shield. The background is filled with tribal motifs, which hint at the epic narrative of the film. The caption on the post reads, "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes." It also wishes Shetty a "divine and glorious birthday."

Film expectations Aims to exceed the success of its predecessor Kantara: Chapter 1 aims to exceed the success of its predecessor, Kantara. The original film was made on a budget of ₹16cr and went on to earn over ₹400cr worldwide. It also bagged several awards, including the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. But will Chapter 1 survive the sequel curse?

Production details Extensive war sequence was shot over several days Kantara: Chapter 1 will feature an extensive war sequence involving 500 fighters and 3,000 people. The scene was shot in a sprawling 25-acre area over a span of 45-50 days. The film is being produced by Hombale Films, known for their work on KGF and Salaar. It will be released in multiple languages to reach a wider audience.