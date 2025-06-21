AI should not replace human beings, says Pope Leo

Pope Leo's comments come amid growing debates about the role of AI in society. Proponents argue that it can accelerate scientific and technological progress, allowing people to focus on higher-value and creative work. However, the pontiff stressed that we must ensure "healthy, fair and sound lifestyles," particularly for younger generations. He also highlighted the difference between AI's "static memory" and human memory's "creative, dynamic" power.

Human connection

Human connections are more important than technology: Pope

The Pope also stressed the importance of personal life and social relationships, saying they are far more valuable than any algorithm. He said, "Our personal life has greater value than any algorithm, and social relationships require spaces for development that far transcend the limited patterns that any soulless machine can pre-package." This highlights his belief in preserving human connections amid technological advancements.