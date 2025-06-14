What's the story

A recent report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revealed that one in four workers globally are in jobs that could be impacted by generative AI models.

The ILO further noted that while very few jobs are at risk of full automation, there has been a rapid expansion in AI capabilities since its last study in 2023.

This includes the development of "agentic" models capable of semi-autonomous actions and using software like web browsers and email.