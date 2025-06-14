Generative AI puts one in four workers' jobs at risk
What's the story
A recent report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revealed that one in four workers globally are in jobs that could be impacted by generative AI models.
The ILO further noted that while very few jobs are at risk of full automation, there has been a rapid expansion in AI capabilities since its last study in 2023.
This includes the development of "agentic" models capable of semi-autonomous actions and using software like web browsers and email.
Recruitment revolution
AI agents could replace workers in the near future
The rise of AI is already changing the way companies hire.
During this year's Vivatech trade fair, ManpowerGroup, the world's third-largest staffing firm by revenue, held a start-up contest where one participant was developing systems to lease customizable autonomous AI "agents" instead of humans.
This comes after Dario Amodei, head of American tech company Anthropic, warned that such technology could eliminate half of entry-level white-collar jobs in one to five years.
Efficiency boost
AI won't replace manpower, but will change how we work
ManpowerGroup's Chief Innovation Officer, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, downplayed fears of AI agents taking over their core business anytime soon.
He predicted that the introduction of efficiency-enhancing AI tools would pressure workers, managers, and firms to make the most out of time saved by these technologies.
However, he also cautioned against the misuse of this saved time on non-productive activities like social media scrolling.
Role transformation
AI adoption could lead to greater standardization of roles
The ILO report also noted that while AI could give workers more time for creative work, it could also lead to greater standardization of their roles and reduced autonomy.
There is a consensus among employers that interpersonal skills and an entrepreneurial mindset will be key for knowledge workers as their daily tasks evolve toward managing AIs.
Skill priorities
ManpowerGroup survey shows skills AI cannot replace
A recent ManpowerGroup survey of over 40,000 employers across 42 countries found that ethical judgment, customer service, team management, and strategic thinking are top skills AI cannot replace.
However, Chamorro-Premuzic lamented a lack of training to meet these new priorities in line with AI adoption.
He argued that for every dollar invested in technology, eight or nine should be spent on HR and culture transformation.
Recruitment shift
Candidates are using AI for recruitment process as well
AI is also changing the recruitment process, with candidates adopting these tools as quickly as recruiters and companies.
Chamorro-Premuzic said candidates can now send hundreds of perfect applications in a day or even use bots for interviews.
However, a TestGorilla survey found only 17% of job seekers admitted to cheating on tests, some using AI.
Potential focus
Next evolution of hiring will focus on potential, not skills
The TestGorilla survey also found that nearly two-thirds of hiring decision-makers used AI to write job descriptions and screen applications.
Chamorro-Premuzic predicted the next evolution would be focusing on potential rather than skills, as today's skills may become obsolete in six months.
He said qualities like hard work, curiosity, and good people skills are more important and can be evaluated with the help of AI.