HCL Q3 results: Profit rises 19% year-over-year to Rs. 4,096cr

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 13, 2023, 05:52 pm 3 min read

EPS jumped from Rs. 12.69 year-over-year to Rs. 15.13

HCL Technologies has released its financial results for the current fiscal year's third quarter. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 4,096 crore, an 18.58% increase year-on-year in the quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the same quarter last year, the IT & software firm recorded a profit of Rs. 3,448 crore.

The company recorded a total income of Rs. 26,960 crore

HCL Technologies' total income was Rs. 26,960 crore, including Rs. 26,700 crore from net sales and Rs. 260 crore from other incomes. The consolidated income is Rs. 2,038 crore more than the previous quarter and Rs. 4,374 crore more than the same period last year. The Q3 spending was Rs. 21,588 crore, which included Rs. 14,163 crore for employee benefits.

EBITDA has jumped by 19.2% from last December

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is an important indicator of a company's financial performance and is used to compare profitability among companies. In December 2022, EBITDA of HCL Technologies was Rs. 7,901 crore, an increase of 19.2% from Rs. 6,630 crore year-over-year.

EPS has also improved from last year

Earnings per share (EPS), another metric used to assess a company's profitability, is calculated by dividing the net profit by the number of outstanding shares of the common stock. In the quarter under review, HCL Technologies' EPS has climbed to Rs. 15.13 from Rs. 12.69 year-over-year. In the previous quarter of the current financial year i.e Q2 2022, the EPS stood at Rs. 12.89.

How has the stock changed over the last 12 months?

The 52-week high of HCL Technologies was Rs. 1,359 on January 13, 2022, while the 52-week low was Rs. 875.65 on August 29, 2022. Yesterday, the stock ended 6.05 points in green at Rs. 1,077.95 a piece. In the past month and the last 12 months, it has returned 3.78% and -8.41%, respectively.

Key Trailing 12 Months metrics of HCL Technologies

Trailing 12 months (TTM) is a financial parameter that refers to the firm's data from the past 12 consecutive months. TTM values are produced for a range of metrics. According to HCL Technologies' data, its EPS (TTM) is 40.75, Price Earnings (PE) is 26.3, Price to Book Value (PB) is 7.22, and Return on Equity (ROE) is 27.44.

How was HCL Technologies' performance in comparison to its peers?

In Q3 2022, HCL reported a total income of Rs. 12,398 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 3,196 crore, whereas TCS made a total income of Rs. 49,275 crore and PAT of Rs. 10,659 crore. In Q2, Wipro and Tech Mahindra's income was Rs. 16,941.8 crore and Rs. 10,479.8 crore, respectively, while PAT was Rs. 2,282.9 crore and Rs. 1,161.9 crore, respectively.