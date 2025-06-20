When, where to watch Wong Kar-wai's debut series
What's the story
Wong Kar-wai's 30-part television series, Blossoms Shanghai, will premiere on the Criterion Channel later this year.
The announcement marks the US debut of the acclaimed director's first series. This comes after an earlier global rollout of the project through Mubi in Europe, Latin America, India, and Turkey.
The show is based on Jin Yucheng's award-winning 2013 novel and chronicles the life of Ah Bao during Shanghai's economic boom in the 1990s.
Series triumph
'Blossoms Shanghai' was a massive hit in China
The series, which aired in China late 2023, was a massive ratings and streaming hit on Tencent Video and CCTV-8.
It is described as "Jay Gatsby of Shanghai" for its portrayal of Ah Bao's journey through the city's economic boom.
The show is known for its sprawling character arcs and Wong's signature visual elegance, totaling nearly 25 hours of screen time.
Director's statement
'Excited for the North American debut...': Wong
Wong expressed his excitement about the North American debut of his first series on Criterion Channel.
He said, "I am thrilled to continue my long-standing relationship with Criterion with the North American debut of my first series."
"The series captures the vitality of Shanghai's roaring '90s, revealing universal human truths about desire and destiny."
International acquisition
Mubi is handling global distribution of the series
Mubi has secured distribution rights for Blossoms Shanghai in several key markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Brazil.
However, the release dates for these territories are yet to be announced.
The series also won multiple awards at the 2024 Magnolia Awards during the Shanghai Television Festival, including best television series and actor (Hu Ge).
Trilogy conclusion
'Blossoms Shanghai' explores themes central to Wong's works
Blossoms Shanghai marks the culmination of Wong's informal Shanghai trilogy, which also includes In the Mood for Love and 2046.
The series features Wong's long-time collaborators, including production designer William Chang and cinematographer Peter Pau.
While his previous films explored attachment and nostalgia through displaced characters in 1960s Hong Kong and an imagined future, Blossoms Shanghai places the city itself at its center.