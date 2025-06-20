What's the story

Wong Kar-wai's 30-part television series, Blossoms Shanghai, will premiere on the Criterion Channel later this year.

The announcement marks the US debut of the acclaimed director's first series. This comes after an earlier global rollout of the project through Mubi in Europe, Latin America, India, and Turkey.

The show is based on Jin Yucheng's award-winning 2013 novel and chronicles the life of Ah Bao during Shanghai's economic boom in the 1990s.